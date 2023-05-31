“Cancer Fatality”: Is it possible for cancer to be fatal within 24 hours of diagnosis? This particular case provides evidence that it is indeed possible.

Can Cancer Kill in 24 Hours?

A US family is mourning the loss of their “fit and healthy” teenage son who died just 24 hours after being diagnosed with leukemia. Kyle Limper, 16, had been experiencing back pain after playing basketball, but within days, he was so sick he couldn’t stand. The cancer had already spread, and his organs began to collapse, leading to his death within hours of the diagnosis.

The suddenness of Kyle’s death has left many wondering if cancer can really kill in such a short period. Dr. Arif Kamal, chief medical officer at the American Cancer Society, says that cancer can indeed grow quickly and spread rapidly, leading to death within hours of diagnosis.

The Types of Leukemia

There are two common types of leukemia in young people, acute myeloblastic leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In both these cancers, white blood cells grow uncontrollably, spreading to blood vessels and vital organs. Late detection can be due to missed symptoms, but it’s also possible for a person to ignore warning signs, especially when they’re active and busy playing sports.

With some types of leukemia, such as chronic leukemia, patients can have the disease for months or even years without symptoms. However, symptoms appear within a few weeks as primary cancer cells divide rapidly and spread throughout the body. Kamal says that with some types of cancer, changes can occur within several days, and someone who seemed perfectly healthy a week or two ago could suddenly become gravely ill.

Leukemia as a Medical Emergency

Kamal stresses that leukemia is a medical emergency, and people die if they don’t get treatment within hours to a few days. Back pain isn’t always a symptom of cancer, but it can be caused by cancerous white blood cells that have formed a mass near nerves or joints in the spinal cord. They can also accumulate within the bone marrow, causing it to expand rapidly and put pressure on nerves within the bone tissue.

Limper’s death was due to his organs collapsing. Although he appeared healthy, he was a keen athlete and had competed in American football, wrestling, and running. After playing basketball in early April, he walked off the court complaining of back pain. His parents took him to an emergency room, but after doctors found nothing, they were told to return if the pain continued. When he could no longer stand, his parents took him to St. Christopher’s Hospital near their home, where doctors diagnosed him with leukemia, and it was already too late.

Conclusion

The sudden death of Kyle Limper highlights the importance of paying attention to warning signs and seeking medical attention if symptoms persist. Cancer can grow and spread quickly, leading to death within hours of diagnosis, making early detection and treatment crucial. While leukemia can be a silent killer, it’s essential to be vigilant and aware of the symptoms, especially if they persist or get worse over time.

News Source : By WALLA!

Source Link :Can cancer kill within 24 hours of diagnosis? This case proves it can/