“Cancer Health Insurance”: Comprehending Health Insurance After Being Diagnosed with Cancer

The importance of having adequate health insurance cannot be overstated, especially when facing a cancer diagnosis. Joanna Fawzy Morales, Esq., CEO of Triage Cancer, emphasizes that inadequate health insurance or lack thereof is the primary contributor to the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. Having health insurance does not necessarily solve the problem if it has higher out-of-pocket costs or does not cover necessary providers or prescription drugs. Patients must choose the right health insurance plan for them to ensure their treatment is covered. Triage Cancer offers resources to help patients understand their options and make educated choices about which plan is best for them.

Health insurance companies can also be a barrier to care when it comes to cancer treatment. Morales explains that insurance companies may require prior authorization or pre-authorization, asking for permission to get care before receiving it. Patients must ensure they do not need prior authorization from their insurance company, as failure to do so may result in a denial of care and out-of-pocket expenses. Health insurance plans may also require step therapy for prescription drugs, which delays access to care. Patients must communicate with their healthcare team to overcome these procedural hurdles and get access to care faster.

Denials and appeals can also affect the treatment timeline for patients. Morales suggests appealing denials and utilizing external medical review if necessary. Patients who go through the external appeals process are successful 50% of the time, making it worthwhile to pursue. However, data shows that 99.9% of denied claims do not even get appealed to the first stage of appeals, contributing to the financial burden of cancer care.

Morales advises patients to talk to their healthcare team and ask questions about their insurance coverage. Triage Cancer’s legal and financial navigation program is also available for patients to get answers to their questions. Help is out there, and patients should not be afraid to ask for it.

In conclusion, having adequate health insurance is crucial when facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients must choose the right plan for them and understand the potential barriers to care. Communication with healthcare teams and utilizing resources such as Triage Cancer’s legal and financial navigation program can help patients navigate the complex world of health insurance and get the care they need.

Cancer insurance coverage Health insurance for cancer patients Understanding cancer insurance benefits Medical expenses after a cancer diagnosis Health insurance options for cancer survivors

News Source : Cure Today

Source Link :Understanding the Ins and Outs of Health Insurance After a Cancer Diagnosis/