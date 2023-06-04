“cancer survivor athlete”: From Cancer Diagnosis to Chicago White Sox Return: The Inspiring Journey of Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks’ journey through non-Hodgkin lymphoma and back to the mound has been nothing short of inspiring. The Chicago White Sox closer’s determination and commitment to his recovery have motivated not only his teammates but also the entire baseball community.

Hendriks, who began treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early January, did not want to rule out the first two months of the season. He shared his sentiments with general manager Rick Hahn on the first day of spring training in Glendale, Arizona, stating that he would appreciate not going on the 60-day injured list purely for his mindset because then he would have something to beat.

Hahn talked to someone who was part of the rehabilitation and received positive feedback, stating that Hendriks was committed and it was possible that he would be back within those 60 days.

Day 60 was May 29, and Hendriks was back on the mound for the first time in 2023 that evening, pitching the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Hendriks spent a portion of his postgame news conference evaluating the results, but there’s no denying the inspirational night was much bigger than any stat.

Hendriks’ wife, Kristi, stated that baseball was Liam’s saving grace during his treatment. Despite having chemo and immunotherapy on Mondays and chemo only on Tuesdays, Hendriks would get up and go to the field on Fridays to feel like he was doing something normal.

Hendriks announced he was cancer-free on April 20, and a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte followed, which included players stepping out of both dugouts to clap for Hendriks before his first outing in Gwinnett, Georgia.

A ceremony before Monday’s game recognized the more than $100,000 raised through the “Close Out Cancer” T-shirt campaign, which provided financial assistance to lymphoma patients. The Hendrikses’ first thought was about other patients, and they set out to think about partnerships and how they can impact the greater lymphoma community and perhaps help others who might not be as fortunate as they to have some of the resources and connections to cancer experts as they face their own lymphoma diagnosis.

Throughout his journey, Hendriks provided hope to patients facing similar diagnoses. To see someone like Liam thriving in the face of a lymphoma diagnosis means the world to the patients the Lymphoma Research Foundation works with.

Cubs infielder Trey Mancini, who came back from Stage 3 colon cancer, has texted Hendriks a few times over the past months. Mancini stated that the fact that someone can be back pitching in Major League Baseball five months after diagnosis is superhero-level stuff.

Reflecting on his journey, Hendriks said that his first thought was about his 2023 season-wise. That’s where his head went, to beat whatever prognosis they gave him. It was stage 4, but luckily their doctor was incredible. She not only said it was stage 4, but she also said she wasn’t concerned or worried. That was hugely comforting.

Hendriks’ journey has been a testament to his determination and commitment to his recovery. His story has touched many lives and serves as a reminder that anything is possible with perseverance and a positive mindset.

News Source : LaMond Pope

Source Link :Liam Hendriks’ journey from cancer diagnosis to his Chicago White Sox return/