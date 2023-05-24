“Cancer survivor Foster Moreau impresses Saints’ Derek Carr”: Derek Carr of the Saints impressed by Foster Moreau following cancer diagnosis

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr elated to see TE Foster Moreau at OTAs after cancer diagnosis

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was thrilled to see tight end Foster Moreau on the practice field Tuesday. Just two months after being diagnosed with cancer, Moreau is participating in Saints OTAs, catching passes from Derek Carr.

Moreau’s cancer diagnosis and recovery

TE Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in April. Nearly a month later, Moreau was cleared to play. “I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to,” Moreau said Tuesday. “As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will.”

Carr’s reaction to Moreau’s recovery

“I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through, you know? That’s pretty scary news and a pretty scary thing to go through, and for him to be out there already? I’m not getting into his business, but it’s pretty, pretty, pretty miraculous,” Carr told reporters when asked about Moreau practicing with the Saints.

“I know he’s thankful. We were praying for him. He called us pretty early when he found out. He asked my wife and I to pray for him and, obviously, we do because we’re family. And I’m just happy that he’s out there and doing something that he loves to do. And the fact that we get to play together is pretty cool.”

The Moreau-Carr connection

Moreau and Carr will be teammates for a fifth straight year. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Carr spent nine seasons as the Raiders’ starting quarterback before signing with the Saints as a free agent earlier this year.

Conclusion

Moreau’s recovery is a testament to his strength and perseverance. His determination to continue playing football despite his diagnosis is an inspiration to many. Carr’s support and admiration for his teammate is heartwarming, demonstrating the strong bond that can be formed through sports. As Moreau continues to fight his battle with cancer, he can count on the support of his teammates and fans alike.

