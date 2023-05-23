“Cancer survivor Foster Moreau’s first practice as a Saint”: First Practice of Foster Moreau with Saints After Being Diagnosed with Cancer

Foster Moreau Returns to Football After Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

Foster Moreau, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints, announced in March that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after a physical with the team. However, just two months later, Moreau was running routes for Derek Carr at the first day of Organized Training Activities (OTAs) in a Saints jersey.

Comforting Words from Saints Management

Moreau spoke to local media about a conversation his agent had with Mickey Loomis, the Saints’ General Manager, the day after his cancer diagnosis was made public. Loomis reassured Moreau that the team still valued him as a player and even more as a person.

“Knowing that regardless of where I went through this process, there was a really good chance I wind up here. And that was that was just going to be a really cool experience for me. And it is, and I definitely won’t take it for granted,” Moreau said.

A Glue Guy and Tour Guide for Carr

Carr and Moreau have played together in three different cities, and Carr now has Moreau as a tour guide in New Orleans. The quarterback joked that Moreau gave him better food answers than Chipotle and praised him as a “glue guy” who will earn his teammates’ respect. Carr also shared his thoughts on Moreau’s cancer diagnosis, saying, “It’s been a crazy journey for him, but I know it’s good for him to be back home.”

Confident in His Physical Ability

When asked if he had any concerns about his physical ability to make it through the season, Moreau responded confidently, “Not an ounce. I’ll be just fine.”

Moreau’s return to football after his cancer diagnosis is a testament to his strength and determination. He has the support of his team and fans as he continues to battle Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while pursuing his passion on the field.

News Source : Jack Culotta, Jr.

Source Link :Foster Moreau’s first practice as a Saint since cancer diagnosis/