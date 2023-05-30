“cancer survivor Liam Hendriks”: After Battling Cancer, Liam Hendriks Returns to the Field for Season Debut

Chicago White Sox Reliever Liam Hendriks Makes Remarkable Return After Cancer Diagnosis

Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks has made a remarkable return to the mound after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma in January. Less than five months later, he pitched in a big league game against the Los Angeles Angels.

A Battle Against Cancer

Hendriks immediately began treatment for cancer after his diagnosis in early January. He underwent chemotherapy for three months, with his last treatment coming in early April. On April 20, Hendriks announced that he was cancer-free and began ramping up his preparations for the season, even throwing while still undergoing treatment.

A Return to the Field

Hendriks went on a rehab assignment earlier this month, and on Sunday night reports emerged that the team would activate him from the injured list. They did so prior to Monday’s game, placing Jimmy Lambert on the injured list.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Hendriks took the mound in the top of the eighth inning against the Angels, with his team trailing by a run. While Hendriks surrendered two runs and walked a batter while surrendering three hits, his remarkable return captured the headlines.

A Plan for Recovery

Manager Pedro Grifol revealed that the plan is to ease Hendriks back into the mix, with no intention of using him in save situations until he is ready for the workload and the demands. Hendriks has amassed 75 saves in two seasons with the White Sox, making back-to-back All-Star appearances and finishing in the top-10 in Cy Young Award voting in 2021.

Despite the outcome of Monday’s game, Hendriks’ return to the field is a testament to his resilience and determination in the face of adversity. He has shown that with hard work and a positive attitude, anything is possible.

White Sox fans can undoubtedly look forward to seeing Hendriks back at his best in the near future, as he continues his inspiring recovery from cancer.

