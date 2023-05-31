Cancer treatment: Health Ministry: Cancer, Orthopaedic, and Urology are the Most Sought-After Tertiary Care Treatments Under AB PM-JAY

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: A Scheme for Universal Health Coverage

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) with the vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage. The scheme provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore beneficiary families. The AB PM-JAY is being implemented in 33 States and union territories except Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Till date, approximately 23.39 crore beneficiaries have been verified and issued Ayushman cards for availing free treatment under the scheme. Cancer treatment, emergency care, orthopaedic and urology (kidney-related ailments) top the tertiary care specialities treatment availed by beneficiaries under the scheme, as per data released by the Health Ministry. Approximately 49% of Ayushman card recipients are women and over 48% of total authorised hospital admissions under the AB PM-JAY scheme have been availed by women.

The scheme has recorded five crore hospital admissions amounting to ₹61,501 crore under the scheme. The PM-JAY empanelled hospital network consists of 28,351 hospitals (including 12,824 private hospitals) across the country. During the year 2022-23, approximately 56% of the total admissions (by amount) have been authorised in private hospitals while 44% of the admissions have been authorised in public hospitals, the Health Ministry said.

The AB PM-JAY beneficiaries can avail treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialities. Over 141 medical procedures under the PM-JAY are exclusively earmarked for women. The scheme is helping crores of beneficiaries from poor and vulnerable families by reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure for medical treatments.

Consistent efforts have helped achieve several milestones for the PM-JAY in the current year. From issuing 9.28 crore Ayushman cards to scheme beneficiaries to achieving 100% allocated fund utilisation and authorisation of 1.65 crore hospital admissions, the year 2022-23 has been full of accomplishments for the scheme.

The AB PM-JAY has been successful in providing financial protection to the poor and vulnerable families against catastrophic health events. The scheme has enabled access to quality healthcare services to the marginalised sections of society, which was earlier unaffordable due to high hospitalisation costs. The scheme’s focus on providing coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation has led to a significant reduction in the out-of-pocket expenditure for medical treatments.

In conclusion, the AB PM-JAY is a crucial step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. The scheme has helped millions of families to access quality healthcare services without worrying about the financial burden. The scheme’s success in reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure for medical treatments has made it an essential tool in ensuring health equity and social justice. The government’s continued efforts to improve the scheme’s implementation and expanding its coverage will go a long way in achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage in India.

Cancer treatment under AB PM-JAY Orthopaedic care at top AB PM-JAY facilities Urology treatment options under AB PM-JAY Health Ministry’s efforts to improve cancer care AB PM-JAY tertiary care centers for urology and orthopaedic treatment

News Source : The_Hindu

Source Link :Cancer, orthopaedic and urology top AB PM-JAY tertiary care treatment: Health Ministry/