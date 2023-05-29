“cancer warning signs”: Be Vigilant of Silent Symptoms of Cancer and Seek Medical Advice

Cancer: Silent Symptoms

Cancer is one of the deadliest types of diseases. It occurs when cells grow and multiply out of the ordinary, which ends up allowing their spread to nearby tissues. In addition to the widely known symptoms, there are also some silent symptoms that can indicate the presence of cancer.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss is one of the most common silent symptoms of cancer. If you have lost 10 pounds or more without any change in your diet or exercise routine, it could be a sign of cancer. This is because cancer cells use up a lot of energy, which can cause you to lose weight rapidly.

Fatigue

Fatigue is another silent symptom of cancer. If you are feeling tired all the time, even after getting enough sleep, it could be a sign of cancer. Cancer cells use up a lot of energy, which can leave you feeling exhausted and drained.

Persistent Pain

Persistent pain is another silent symptom of cancer. If you are experiencing pain that does not go away, it could be a sign of cancer. This pain may be in the form of headaches, back pain, or stomach pain. If the pain persists for more than a few weeks, you should see a doctor.

Changes in Skin

Changes in the skin can also be a sign of cancer. If you notice a mole or a spot on your skin that is changing in size, shape, or color, it could be a sign of skin cancer. Other changes in the skin, such as a rash or itching, can also be a sign of cancer.

Changes in Bowel Habits

Changes in bowel habits can also be a sign of cancer. If you are experiencing diarrhea or constipation that lasts for more than a few weeks, it could be a sign of colon cancer. Other changes in bowel habits, such as blood in the stool, can also be a sign of cancer.

Difficulty Swallowing

Difficulty swallowing is another silent symptom of cancer. If you are having trouble swallowing food or liquids, it could be a sign of throat cancer. This symptom may also be accompanied by pain or a feeling of something stuck in your throat.

Unexplained Bleeding

Unexplained bleeding is another silent symptom of cancer. If you are experiencing bleeding from your rectum, vagina, or any other part of your body, it could be a sign of cancer. This bleeding may be in the form of blood in the stool, vaginal bleeding, or unusual discharge.

Conclusion

While these silent symptoms of cancer may not always be indicative of cancer, it is important to pay attention to your body and seek medical attention if you are experiencing any of these symptoms. Early detection is key to treating cancer effectively and increasing your chances of survival.

Cancer symptoms Silent cancer symptoms Early cancer detection Warning signs of cancer Consulting a doctor about cancer symptoms

News Source : Opal

Source Link :Cancer: silent symptoms to be alert and consult the doctor/