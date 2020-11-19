Muere – Candelaria Obrador Death -Dead : Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador, sister of the President of Mexico.

Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador, sister of the President of Mexico has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 18, 2020.

“Nicolás Maduro on Twitter: “From Venezuela we regret the death of Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador, sister of the President of Mexico, ‘Lopezobrador’. To you and your entire family, we express our deepest condolences in this difficult time.”

Tributes 

Chise Shion @ChicShion wrote 

Toda mi solidaridad al Presidente @lopezobrador_ por su sensible perdida el día de hoy. QEPD Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador. El Presidente ya sabia previo a la Conferencia de hoy de este lamentable suceso, y a pesar de ello su compromiso con la patria es admirable. Gracias.

Translated from Spanish 

All my solidarity to the President @lopezobrador_for his sensitive loss today. RIP Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador. The President already knew before today’s Conference of this regrettable event, and despite this, his commitment to the country is admirable. Thank you.

Image

Irma Eréndira Sandoval B. @Irma_Sandoval wrote 

Mi abrazo y mis más sentidas condolencias al Presidente @lopezobrador_por la irreparable pérdida de su hermana Candelaria Beatriz. En la @SFP_mx nos unimos a la pena que embarga a su familia a quienes acompañamos en este difícil momento. Nuestro respeto y solidaridad.

Translated from Spanish 

My hug and my deepest condolences to the President @lopezobrador_for the irreparable loss of her sister Candelaria Beatriz. In the @SFP_mx

We unite ourselves to the grief that his family suffers, whom we accompany in this difficult time. Our respect and solidarity.

Mario Delgado @mario_delgado wrote 

Lamento mucho el fallecimiento de Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador, hermana de nuestro Presidente

@lopezobrador_. Mi más sentido pésame y profundas condolencias con sus familiares y seres queridos. Descanse en paz.
Translated from Spanish 

I am very sorry for the death of Candelaria Beatriz López Obrador, sister of our President @lopezobrador_. My condolences and deep condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

Image

