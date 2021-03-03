Candy Bertocci Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Candy Bertocci has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

Candy Bertocci has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

Justin K Johnson 9h · I am absolutely devastated by just seeing the news. Candy Bertocci I just can’t believe it. My heart is so broken. You messaged me several times to check on me when I was in the hospital in December. We planned on you visiting me here in Vegas! I’m so sorry I couldn’t have done more for you. This one hurts so much.

Source: (2) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Bri Wikgren is feeling heartbroken.

at a loss for words, it doesn’t really seem real that you’re gone.. Candy Bertocci thank you helping me in so many ways for so many years. Thank You & Annie D. Orington for being real ones this night ❤️ i wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you two. i’ll miss you forever and never forget the impact you made in my life. you taught me to not give af about my size and prove people wrong. you were one uplifting spirit and i always loved that about you. and i’ll always appreciate you being there for me and reminding me to live free thank you for accepting me for who i was no matter what. love you.

Brenna Luesse

She was one soul set on fire. She had a way of sharing a little bit of that flame everywhere she went. This whole town is heavier without her. We were all so lucky to have known her.

Love you bri.