Canelo’s lucrative offer: Canelo Offered One of the Most Lucrative Deals of His Career, Says Benavidez’s Promoter

Sampson Lewkowicz Applies Pressure on Eddy Reynoso for Canelo vs. Benavidez Showdown

Sampson Lewkowicz, the promoter for David Benavidez, has intensified his efforts to secure a super middleweight showdown between his fighter and undisputed champion Saul \’Canelo\’ Alvarez. Two weeks ago, Lewkowicz met with Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s manager and trainer, to discuss the possibility of a fight between the two fighters in the second half of the year. Lewkowicz promised to send an offer to Reynoso the following week, but according to Reynoso, the offer was never received.

In an open letter, Lewkowicz corrected Reynoso’s claim, stating that he had emailed an official offer to him on Monday. He also expressed his offense at Reynoso’s insinuation that he was “fantasizing” about the fight. Lewkowicz emphasized that the offer was sizeable and urged Reynoso to communicate it to Canelo.

Canelo recently defeated John Ryder in a lopsided twelve-round decision and is targeting a rematch with WBA 175-pound champion Dmitry Bivol in September. Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds in May of 2022. On the other hand, Benavidez holds the WBC’s interim title at 168 and scored a dominant decision win over former world champion Caleb Plant in March.

The potential showdown between Canelo and Benavidez has generated a lot of interest among boxing fans, with many predicting an exciting and competitive fight. Benavidez, who is known for his power and aggressive style, has been calling out Canelo for a while, and his promoter is determined to make the fight happen.

Lewkowicz’s open letter is a clear indication of his frustration with Reynoso’s handling of the negotiations. The fact that he had to resort to a public letter suggests that private communication channels have broken down. The ball is now in Reynoso’s court, and it remains to be seen how he will respond to Lewkowicz’s offer.

If the fight does come to fruition, it will be a massive event for the sport of boxing. Canelo is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and Benavidez is seen as his biggest threat in the 168-pound division. The fight will also have significant implications for the legacy of both fighters, with the winner establishing himself as the undisputed king of the super middleweight division.

In conclusion, the potential showdown between Canelo and Benavidez is one of the most anticipated fights in boxing today. With Lewkowicz applying pressure on Reynoso to make the fight happen, fans are hopeful that negotiations will progress smoothly. A fight between Canelo and Benavidez will be a massive event for the sport and will undoubtedly produce fireworks in the ring. Boxing fans around the world are eagerly awaiting news on the progress of the negotiations, and we can only hope that the fight happens sooner rather than later.

News Source : BoxingScene Staff

