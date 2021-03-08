Caniggio Grant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Caniggio Anthony Grant has Died.

Caniggio Anthony Grant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.

Jelani S. Jeffries 11h · We were super cool from young bro. We watched each other grow up. From the classroom to the basketball court to being men. Every time we saw each other it was all love. You always wanted to know how everything was going and you always wished me the best. You were big on seeing others do good. You were the dopest family man ever. You had such a pure heart. Experiencing all this, I wake up this morning and….. I can’t believe what I’m hearing. Like I’m actually struggling to accept it. I just can’t…not for one the purest souls I’ve ever had the privilege to know. I’ll miss you man. I pray for your family as they navigate through this difficult time. R.I.P. Caniggio Anthony Grant. Your heart, soul, and presence will be sorely missed. This isn’t fair man. This isn’t fair at all.