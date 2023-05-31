“Canine Vaginal Prolapse”: Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Buwá (Vaginal Prolapse) in Pets

Vaginal Prolapse in Female Dogs and Cats

Have you ever encountered a stray female dog or cat that has inflamed tissues protruding out of her private part? We usually call that “buwá” in Tagalog. “Buwá”, in English, is vaginal prolapse or vaginal hyperplasia.

Causes and Diagnosis

According to Dr. Bari Spielman’s article, “Overview of Canine Vaginal Prolapse,” this ailment is seen as the protrusion of edematous (swollen) vaginal tissue into and through the aperture of the vulva, the external female genital organ, that occurs during particular stages of the estrus (heat) cycle. The disorder is comparable to fluid-filled tissue (edema) in nature.

Although vaginal hyperplasia, swelling, and prolapse are all symptoms of the same condition, they are not the same. Simply put, hyperplasia indicates that there is more tissue than there should be due to the presence of more cells. Swelling, on the other hand, happens for causes other than a rise in the number of cells, such as an increase in the volume of fluid in between cells. A prolapse is a condition in which the vagina is everted (turned inside out) of the body.

Vaginal prolapse occurs most frequently in young, intact female dogs. It often occurs exclusively with intact dogs and cats since spayed dogs and cats do not have enough estrogen to trigger it. However, if a spayed pet is exposed to estrogen from outside her body, as can happen if a dog licks estrogen cream off her owner’s arm, a prolapse may develop. A difficult labor and delivery may result in a prolapse, such as if the vagina everts outward as a result of the pressure and forces involved in giving birth.

Treatment

Unless the prolapse is severe, it should resolve on its own as the dog’s or cat’s heat cycle progresses or when the pet is spayed. In minor situations, the pet merely needs washing and topical ointment to keep the tissue wet and prevent it from drying out.

If very minor tissue damage has occurred, your veterinarian can manually put it back in. It is initially thoroughly cleansed, and edema is decreased by using hypertonic dextrose or sugar. Sutures can then be used to secure it.

The tissue must be surgically removed if it is dead (necrotic). Spaying her will prevent a recurrence and can be done at the same time as the dead tissue is removed.

To speed up ovulation, supportive treatments such as an E-collar to minimize self-trauma, a diaper with a lubricated pad, and hormone treatment can be used. However, according to Jennifer Woolf, DVM, MS, dogs do not generally respond well to hormones, and it is ineffective if given after ovulation, so it is rarely useful.

Following treatment, the intact dog should be monitored for relapse. Spaying is the only method of prevention.

Conclusion

If you see a pink lump coming out of your cat’s or dog’s vagina, she appears to be in pain, or she has difficulty peeing, it is an emergency and you should contact a veterinarian immediately. Vaginal prolapse can be a painful and serious condition that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. With proper care and treatment, most dogs and cats with vaginal prolapse can recover and lead happy, healthy lives.

News Source : Manila Standard

Source Link :Vaginal Prolapse (Buwá in Tagalog) in Pets: Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment/