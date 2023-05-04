“Cannabis for Cancer Pain Relief” : Study Finds Cannabis from Dispensaries Alleviates Pain and Improves Cognitive Function in Cancer Patients

Cannabis use may improve cognition and reduce pain among cancer patients and individuals undergoing chemotherapy, according to a new study from the University of Colorado. While marijuana produces a temporary cognitive impairment, patients who used marijuana products from state-licensed dispensaries over two weeks actually reported clearer thinking. The 25 participants in the study also reported improved sleep quality and reduced pain associated with their cancer symptoms or chemotherapy side effects.

The study is notable as patients took a diversity of edible cannabis products that they individually picked out at Colorado dispensaries. This means that the study looked at the effects of marijuana that’s available in a growing number of state markets. The study found that cannabis has significant therapeutic potential for cancer patients, but it also offered insights into how different products produce different effects. For example, the researchers found that patients who took edibles with higher CBD concentrations reported lower pain levels compared to those who consumed high-THC products.

Patients were asked to buy the marijuana edibles from dispensaries and then researchers would drive to each subject’s home in a mobile laboratory van (nicknamed the “cannavan”) to carry out physical and cognitive tests before and after the person consumed the cannabis. Pain levels dropped within an hour of use, but patients said they felt the intoxicating high that impaired cognition. That acute effect was eventually supplanted by mental clarity over time, and objective measures of cognition, such as reaction time, also improved after long-term use.

The study is among the first of its kind to examine associations between legal market, palliative cannabis use, and subjective and objective outcomes among cancer patients. The findings suggest that two weeks of ad libitum cannabis use was associated with improvements in pain intensity and interference, sleep quality and subjective cognitive functioning. The study is important because oncologists and patients are “concerned about the possible negative impact of cancer treatment on cognitive function, so the potential, indirect role of cannabis use on improving subjective cognitive function should be studied further.”

Last year, the National Institutes of Health promoted funding opportunities for researchers to study the benefits and risks of marijuana for cancer patients. The pain-relieving qualities of cannabis are a subject of intense interest, particularly amid an opioid epidemic that has raised questions about the long-term risks of opioid use. Numerous studies have linked cannabis legalization and self-reported marijuana use to reduced opioid prescribing and overdose deaths.

AMA also published research late last year that connected state cannabis legalization with reduced opioid prescribing for certain cancer patients. State-level marijuana legalization is also associated with notable reductions in prescribing of the specific opioid codeine, according to another recent study that leverages data from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

News Source : Marijuana Moment

Source Link :Marijuana Helps Cancer Patients Think More Clearly And Manage Pain, Study Using Cannabis From Dispensaries Finds/