“Cannabis Use Disorder and Schizophrenia Risk in Young Men”: Increased Risk of Schizophrenia Found in Young Men with Cannabis Use Disorder

Latest News Headlines: Stay Up-to-Date with the Latest Developments

Keeping up with the latest news headlines is crucial if you want to stay informed about what’s happening in the world. ABP LIVE is one of the top news websites that provides the latest news from India and around the world. Whether you’re interested in politics, business, entertainment, or sports, ABP LIVE has got you covered.

Top 10 News Today: The Stories You Can’t Miss

From breaking news to human interest stories, the top 10 news today on ABP LIVE covers a range of topics that are relevant and interesting to readers. Whether you’re looking for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, political developments, or the latest from the world of sports, the top 10 news today section has it all. Here are some of the top stories you can’t miss:

India’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 20 Million Mark Israel-Palestine Conflict: Death Toll Rises as Fighting Continues PM Modi Addresses the Nation on COVID-19 Situation India’s GDP Contracts by 7.3% in FY21 Delhi Government Extends Lockdown till May 24 Indian Railways Cancels 40 Trains due to Cyclone Tauktae West Bengal Governor Summons Chief Secretary over Post-Poll Violence Indian Women’s Hockey Team Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics WhatsApp Sues Indian Government over New IT Rules Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce after 27 Years of Marriage

Breaking News from India and World: Stay Ahead of the Curve

The world is constantly changing, and breaking news from India and around the world can help you stay ahead of the curve. ABP LIVE’s breaking news section is updated in real-time, so you can be sure that you’re getting the latest information as it happens. Whether you’re interested in politics, business, or entertainment, breaking news from India and the world is just a click away.

Watch Latest Photos and Videos from Bollywood: Get Your Daily Dose of Entertainment

Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world, and ABP LIVE’s Bollywood section has the latest photos and videos from your favorite stars. Whether you’re a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Deepika Padukone, you’ll find all the latest news and gossip on ABP LIVE. From movie trailers to behind-the-scenes footage, the Bollywood section has everything you need to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of entertainment.

Election News Updates: Stay Informed about Political Developments

From local elections to national campaigns, politics has a significant impact on our lives. ABP LIVE’s election news updates cover the latest developments in Indian politics, including election results, candidate profiles, and analysis of political trends. Whether you’re a political junkie or just interested in keeping up with the latest news, the election news updates section has everything you need to stay informed.

ABP News LIVE TV: Watch News as It Happens

If you prefer to watch the news rather than read it, ABP LIVE’s TV section has you covered. You can watch ABP News LIVE TV on the website, which provides 24×7 coverage of the latest news from India and around the world. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, ABP News LIVE TV is the best way to stay informed about what’s happening in the world.

Conclusion

ABP LIVE is one of the top news websites in India, providing the latest news from around the world. Whether you’re interested in politics, business, entertainment, or sports, ABP LIVE has got you covered. With real-time updates, breaking news, and in-depth coverage, ABP LIVE is the perfect source for staying informed about the latest developments.

Cannabis use disorder and schizophrenia Schizophrenic tendencies and young men Cannabis addiction and mental health risks Young men, substance abuse, and schizophrenia The link between cannabis and schizophrenia in young men

News Source : Trisha Kapur

Source Link :Young Men With Cannabis Use Disorder Are At Increased Risk Of Schizophrenia/