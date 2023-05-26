“Cannes standing ovations”: What’s Behind Cannes’ Endless Applause? The Tradition of Prolonged Standing Ovations.

The Phenomenon of Standing Ovations at Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, attracting filmmakers, actors, and film enthusiasts from all over the globe. While the festival is known for its red carpet glamour and high-profile premieres, one of the most intriguing aspects of Cannes is the phenomenon of standing ovations.

A standing ovation is a prolonged applause in which the audience rises to their feet in appreciation of a film or performance. At Cannes, standing ovations are not uncommon, with some lasting for several minutes. However, what is interesting is the competition among films to receive the longest standing ovation.

While a standing ovation may seem like a genuine expression of appreciation, some argue that it is merely a performative act driven by peer pressure and the desire for a photo opportunity. Nonetheless, the tradition of standing ovations at Cannes has become a cliché that continues to fascinate audiences and filmmakers alike.

The duration of standing ovations at Cannes varies, with some lasting for just a few minutes and others going on for more than 20 minutes. Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy epic Pan’s Labyrinth holds the record for the longest standing ovation at Cannes, clocking in at 22 minutes in 2006. However, many other films have received prolonged applause, including Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 (20 minutes), Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (12 minutes), and the silent film The Artist (12 minutes).

Interestingly, the films with the longest standing ovations at Cannes are all 21st century releases, suggesting that the tradition of prolonged applause may be a modern creation. However, it is difficult to determine when exactly the practice of standing ovations started at Cannes, as European media did not cover such events in the past.

While there may not be a clear answer to why audiences indulge in such long standing ovations, peer pressure and the desire to mimic influential figures are common reasons. The cameras at Cannes also play a role, with many clappers getting their own zoom-ins, making joining the applause for a longer period than usual a good photo opportunity.

In conclusion, the phenomenon of standing ovations at Cannes continues to fascinate audiences and filmmakers alike. While the duration of applause may be driven by peer pressure and a desire for a photo opportunity, it remains a tradition that celebrates the art of cinema and the talent of those who create it.

Cannes Film Festival Film industry International film festivals Audience appreciation Film awards ceremonies

News Source : Shaurya Thapa

Source Link :Cannes has a history of LONG standing ovations, but what is it with the neverending clapping?/