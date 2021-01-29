Canon Giles Goward Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Canon Giles Goward, Rector of Oscott College has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Canon Giles Goward, Rector of Oscott College, has died aged 55 after a brief illness. Please pray for the repose of his soul. pic.twitter.com/CGfa2k3C6j — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) January 29, 2021

