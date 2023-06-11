Canter truck conductor killed in collision near Sirhind town on GT Road

“Canter truck conductor killed in collision near Bhat Majra village on GT Road” : Conductor killed in truck collision near Sirhind village
Today, in the area near Sirhind town on the GT Road, a canter truck conductor lost their life in a collision between their vehicle and a truck near Bhat Majra village. A tragic incident indeed.
Read Full story :One dies as trucks collide/
News Source : The Tribune India
