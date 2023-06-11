Canter truck conductor killed in collision near Sirhind town on GT Road

Canter truck conductor killed in collision near Sirhind town on GT Road

Posted on June 11, 2023

“Canter truck conductor killed in collision near Bhat Majra village on GT Road” : Conductor killed in truck collision near Sirhind village

Today, in the area near Sirhind town on the GT Road, a canter truck conductor lost their life in a collision between their vehicle and a truck near Bhat Majra village. A tragic incident indeed.

Read Full story :One dies as trucks collide/

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Fatal truck collision
  2. Truck accident fatality
  3. Deadly commercial vehicle crash
  4. Traffic fatality caused by truck collision
  5. Tragic collision between two trucks
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply