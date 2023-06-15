Canterbury School of Florida Student, Keshawn Fuller, Passes Away Due to Suicide

Keshawn Fuller, Canterbury School of Florida Student, Dies by Suicide

According to reports, Keshawn Fuller, a student at Canterbury School of Florida, tragically took his own life. The school community is devastated by this news and has provided support for students and staff during this difficult time. It is important for everyone to remember that mental health is just as important as physical health, and to seek help if needed. Our thoughts go out to Keshawn’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

