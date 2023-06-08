Canton Police Officer Grazed by Bullet, Suspect Dies in Shooting Incident: Jeffrey Neff Identified as Suspect

Jeffrey Neff : Canton police officer grazed by bullet, suspect Jeffrey Neff dies in shooting incident: sources confirm to FOX-8 I-Team

A police officer in Canton, Ohio, was grazed by a bullet in a shooting on Wednesday night. The incident occurred when officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on 25th St SW. Upon arrival, officers were fired upon and returned fire, injuring the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Neff. Neff was seriously hurt and later died from his injuries. BCI agents seized a gun and several shell casings from the scene as evidence. The Canton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were all present at the scene. The press release from the police confirms that no officers were injured.

News Source : Danielle Cotterman,Ed Gallek,Peggy Gallek,Darren Sweeney

Police officer shooting Canton police department Law enforcement injuries Gun violence against police Officer down incident