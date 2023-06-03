CapCut template tutorial: Step-by-Step Guide to Using TitleCapCut Template: Have You Tried It Yet?

CapCut: The Perfect Video Editing Tool for TikTok

TikTok has emerged as one of the most popular short-form video-sharing platforms in the world. It allows users to infuse their creativity into making entertaining short clips that sometimes garner millions of views. Syncing the music with the video, trimming the clip, and choosing the best effects could be a bit tricky for many users. This is where CapCut comes to your rescue.

What is CapCut?

The video editing app, developed by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, offers various easy editing functions, free fonts, and effects along with a variety of templates. CapCut is a great application if you are not skilled at professional video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro. Another best thing is that CapCut is completely free and you can pick and use any template available on it.

Using CapCut Templates: A Step-by-Step Guide

Below is the step-by-step guide to using CapCut templates:

Step 1: Download the CapCut App

Download the CapCut app from the Google PlayStore or App Store.

Step 2: Select ‘Templates’

Now select ‘Templates’ or you can also visit the CapCut Templates website and browse the available templates.

Step 3: Choose Your Template

Choose any of the templates or search for a specific one using the search bar.

Step 4: Select Your Media

Next, choose the video, photo, or set of photos you want to use with the template. Click on preview to know how the final video will look like.

Step 5: Edit the Template

Click on edit and make changes accordingly.

Step 6: Export the Video

Once you are done with the editing, export the video. You can now download the clip on your phone or export it to TikTok.

Step 7: Add Finishing Touches on TikTok

On TikTok, you will be able to add text, caption, hashtags and more to your video.

The Advantages of CapCut Templates

The community-created templates on CapCut allow users to make TikTok videos and Instagram Reels without putting much effort into editing. The templates usually consist of trending characters from movies, TV series, and games with some text and audio. You can easily pick any of the templates and customise them as per your needs using CapCut.

In conclusion, CapCut is the perfect video editing tool for TikTok beginners. With its user-friendly interface and variety of templates, getting creative on TikTok has never been easier. Download CapCut today and start creating amazing videos!

