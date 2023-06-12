Cape Coral Shooting: Rolland Halle Passes Away in Confrontation with Police

Rolland Halle Dies in Officer-Involved Shooting in Cape Coral

Rolland Halle, 59, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, after an officer-involved shooting in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Halle’s residence. When they arrived, Halle was armed and refused to comply with their commands. A brief standoff ensued, and shots were fired. Halle was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Halle was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

