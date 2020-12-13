Caper Brown Death -Obituary – Dead : Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, volunteer, and advocate, Caper Brown has Died .
Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, volunteer, and advocate, Caper Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Yesterday at 2:10 PM · IFSA and Camp “I Am Me” community, On December 12th, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance suffered a terrible loss. Longtime camper, volunteer, and advocate, Caper Brown, passed away after non-COVID, health-related complications. He was a true inspiration and we will all miss his passion and enthusiasm. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Any additional details made available will be provided through the IFSA Facebook page.
Source: (20+) Illinois Fire Safety Alliance – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
