Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 review: SC invites public input during review of Capital Markets and Services Act 2007

Securities Commission Malaysia Undertakes Holistic Review of Capital Markets and Services Act 2007

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced that it is conducting a comprehensive review of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA), a key legislation that regulates the Malaysian capital market. The SC has invited public feedback to ensure a thorough review of the act and to modernise it in order to maintain competitiveness while ensuring investor protection.

Promoting Efficiency and Investor Protection

In a statement released on Tuesday, the SC said that the review is part of its ongoing efforts to modernise the CMSA and promote efficiencies. The commission aims to ensure that the capital market remains competitive while maintaining adequate investor protection.

Requesting Public Feedback

The SC has requested public feedback on various parts and areas under the CMSA. These include product governance, disclosure, the approval process for corporate proposals, and takeovers. The feedback is aimed at ensuring the comprehensiveness of the review and will complement ongoing industry engagements and focus group consultations.

The SC said that the inclusive approach will help it to consider all issues of concern through a transparent review process. By seeking input from stakeholders across the industry, the commission can identify potential gaps and gain valuable insights into how best to improve the CMSA.

Encouraging Participation

The SC has encouraged interested parties and members of the public to submit their comments, feedback, and queries to the commission at cmsafeedback@seccom.com.my. The deadline for submissions is June 16, 2023.

Conclusion

The comprehensive review of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 by the Securities Commission Malaysia is a significant step towards modernising the legislation and promoting efficiencies while ensuring investor protection. The public feedback requested by the SC is an important part of the review process and will help to identify potential gaps and areas for improvement. Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the review by submitting their comments, feedback, and queries to the commission.

