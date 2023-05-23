Capital murder trial for Richard Hester, accused of killing John Call in Tuscumbia, continued to October

John Call : Capital murder trial for Richard Hester, accused of shooting and killing John Call in Tuscumbia in 2019, continued to October.

The trial for Richard Hester, a Tuscumbia man accused of capital murder, has been postponed from August to October, according to court records. Hester and his legal team have inquired about the prosecution’s intention to seek the death penalty. He stands accused of killing John Call in a Tuscumbia carport in 2019. The prosecution has 30 days to notify Hester if they plan to seek the death penalty. To stay updated with the latest news, sports, and weather videos from WAFF 48, subscribe to their YouTube channel. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 WAFF.

Read Full story : Trial for Tuscumbia capital murder suspect continued to October /

News Source : https://www.waff.com

Tuscumbia capital murder trial October trial date for Tuscumbia suspect Capital murder suspect in Tuscumbia Legal proceedings for Tuscumbia murder case SEO for Tuscumbia capital murder case updates