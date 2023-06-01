“Captain America movie order”: A Comprehensive Guide to Watching Captain America Movies in Order [June 2023 Edition] – RantEnt

Can I Watch Captain America Movies in Order?

If you're a fan of Captain America and want to watch the movies in order

Best Way to Watch Captain America Movies in Order:

If you’re wondering what order the Captain America movies go in, here are the steps you need to follow:



Captain America Movies in Order with Release Dates

Here are the Captain America movies in order, along with their release dates:

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Captain America: New World Order (2024 not released yet)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Director: Joe Johnston

Cast: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Run Time: 2 hours, 4 minutes

The movie follows Steve Rogers, an average but tenacious warrior, who undergoes a medical procedure that turns him into Captain America, an exceptional soldier. Throughout World War II, he fights against the wicked HYDRA organization and develops into an image of optimism.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Cast: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Run Time: 2 hours, 16 minutes

In this movie, Captain America unearths a global threat from a S.H.I.E.L.D. plot, and with Black Widow and his new partner Falcon, he has to traverse perilous seas and reconsider his trust in those he used to think of as friends as he faces a formidable foe referred to as the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Run Time: 2 hours, 27 minutes

In this movie, a decision about politics causes a split between Iron Man and Captain America, dividing the Avengers. Collaborations are broken away as they struggle about beliefs, and a war that threatens to split the Marvel superhero society breaks out.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Director: Kari Skogland

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Run Time: 50-60 minutes per episode (6 episodes total)

In this TV series, Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) join forces to combat fresh dangers after Steve Rogers relinquishes the title of Captain America. They must cooperate to thwart a terrorist organization while battling their very inner spirits, and they must also consider what it really means to wield the protective covering.

Captain America: New World Order (2024 not released yet)

The last film has not yet been made public. As a result, very few individuals are aware of it. Only the release date of the San Diego Comic-con in 2022 has been made public for the fourth Captain America film. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are mentioned in the script, which will be written by Dalan Musson, a staff writer for the series, and Malcolm Spellman, the chief writer of Variety.

Anthony Mackie, who will play the role of Captain America in The New World Order, will star in the Julius Onah-directed film. Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Stan, Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford, and Carl Lumbly round out the notable cast.

All Marvel Movies with Captain America in Them

Here are all the Marvel movies that feature Captain America:

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

When Will Captain America: New World Order Be Released?

Captain America: New World Order is an upcoming movie from Marvel Studios. The film has been in development since 2021 and began principal photography on March 21, 2023, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, under the working title Rochelle Rochelle. It is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024. Anthony Mackie was spotted on set wearing a new costume on May 16, 2023.

FAQs – Captain America Movies List in Order

How did Captain America get the powers for battle in the movie?

Steve Roger’s physique was superior to all human excellence for the battle’s power, endurance, quickness, and endurance after obtaining the Super-Soldier serum.

What is Captain America’s secret power?

Despite the fact that he lacks superhuman strength, Captain America is transformed from a vulnerable, developing young man into an “ideal” model of human growth and instruction thanks to the Super-Soldier serum and “Vita-Ray” treatment.

Who is the enemy of Captain America?

Red Skull. Since he initially emerged as a Nazi spy and Adolf Hitler’s pupil during World War II, he has continued to exist as Captain America’s archenemy.

How long can Captain America live?

At almost 100 years old, Captain America is still in top physical condition. The ability to physically age much more gradually while remaining alive a very long time—far beyond average people and animals can—is known as super lifespan.

Should I watch Captain America: The First Avenger before Iron Man?

Iron Man is considered the official start of the MCU. However, it’s not necessarily the first Marvel film you should watch. Instead, we recommend starting with Captain America: The First Avenger. This movie was released in 2011 and is the fifth film from Marvel Studios.

What Captain America movie should I watch first?

If you want to watch all the Marvel movies in order, you must start with Captain America: The First Avenger. Although it’s not the best Marvel movie by a long shot, its setting is undoubtedly the oldest, as it takes place during World War 2 in 1942.

Who is Captain America’s girlfriend?

Captain America: The First Avenger is the movie where Peggy Carter was introduced. The movie is set in the early 1940s during World War II. Peggy Carter works for the military and falls in love with Steve Rogers, who has recently become Captain America.

Is Captain America: The First Avenger hit or flop?

The movie was a commercial success, earning over $370 million worldwide.

Final Thoughts

Binge-watching the Captain America movies in order is a great way to immerse yourself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve Rogers’ journey from an average soldier to a hero is a story of sacrifice, devotion, and leadership. If you’re unable to access the movies, try using a robust VPN service like ExpressVPN.

