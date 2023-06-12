Car Accident Claims the Life of Courtney Beth Glock, an Elementary School Teacher at Courtney

Courtney Beth Glock Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident

Courtney Elementary School is mourning the loss of beloved teacher, Courtney Beth Glock, who passed away in a fatal car accident on Friday evening. The 34-year-old was driving home from a friend’s house when the accident occurred.

Glock had been a teacher at Courtney Elementary for five years and was known for her dedication to her students. She was passionate about teaching and always went above and beyond to ensure that her students received the best education possible.

The news of her sudden passing has left the school community in shock and disbelief. Many students and faculty members have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of Glock.

The school district released a statement expressing their sadness over the loss of such a talented and dedicated teacher. They have offered support to the school community during this difficult time.

Glock’s family has requested privacy as they grieve their loss. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Courtney Beth Glock will be deeply missed by the Courtney Elementary community and remembered for her kind heart and commitment to education.

