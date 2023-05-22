“Car accident fatality El Cajon” today : El Cajon Car Accident Claims the Life of Marilynn Asch

El Cajon Car Accident Claims the Life of Marilynn Asch today 2023.

Marilynn Asch, 70, was killed in a car accident in El Cajon, California, on May 3. Asch was driving north on Soldin Lane when she collided with another car heading westbound on Olde Highway 80. She was taken to the hospital with fatal injuries and pronounced dead on May 16. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Asch’s family members may have the right to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit depending on the investigation’s findings.

News Source : Jacoby & Meyers Law Offices

