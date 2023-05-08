car accident injuries : Car overturns in Tinker Creek, causing serious injury to one person

Car Overturns in Tinker Creek, Causing Serious Injury to One Person

Emergency crews in Roanoke City responded to an overturned vehicle in Tinker Creek. Roanoke Fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of 13th St NE and Baldwin Ave. NE. Upon arrival, crews found an adult male driver inside the car which was overturned in the water. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was the vehicle’s only occupant. Baldwin Ave NE remains closed as officials investigate the motor vehicle crash. No further details were immediately available. This is a breaking news story and we will update as more information becomes available.

