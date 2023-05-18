Car Accident Involving Addi Siscel in St. Louis MO while Representing Francis Howell Cheerleading Team

Addi Siscel’s Car Accident in St. Louis MO

Addi Siscel is a 17-year-old student at Francis Howell High School in St. Louis, Missouri. She is also a cheerleader for the school’s cheerleading team. On the night of October 28, 2021, Addi was involved in a car accident that left her with serious injuries.

The Accident

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on October 28, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 94 and Wolfrum Road in St. Charles County. Addi was driving her Chevrolet Malibu when she collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

According to witnesses, Addi’s car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and collided with the truck. The impact of the collision caused Addi’s car to spin out of control and crash into a light pole. The force of the impact was so great that Addi had to be extricated from her car by emergency responders.

Addi’s Injuries

Addi suffered serious injuries in the accident, including a broken leg, a broken arm, and a concussion. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment. She underwent surgery to repair her broken leg and arm and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Addi’s injuries are expected to require a long recovery period. She will likely need physical therapy to regain full use of her injured limbs and may experience ongoing pain and discomfort.

The Impact on Francis Howell High School

The news of Addi’s accident has had a significant impact on the Francis Howell High School community. Addi is a well-known and well-liked student at the school, and her involvement in the cheerleading team has made her a popular figure among her peers.

The school’s cheerleading coach, Kristen Ochsner, has expressed her concern for Addi’s well-being and has asked for the community’s support during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Addi’s medical expenses and support her family during her recovery.

Many of Addi’s classmates and friends have also shown their support for her on social media, sharing messages of love, encouragement, and hope for her speedy recovery.

The Importance of Safe Driving

The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving. Speeding, running red lights, and distracted driving are all dangerous behaviors that can lead to serious accidents and injuries.

As young drivers, it is especially important for students like Addi to practice safe driving habits and be aware of the risks associated with reckless driving. By driving responsibly and following traffic laws, we can help prevent accidents like this from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

Addi Siscel’s car accident has had a profound impact on the Francis Howell High School community. Her injuries are serious, and her recovery will be a long and difficult process. However, the outpouring of support from her classmates, friends, and community is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

We wish Addi a speedy recovery and encourage everyone to practice safe driving habits to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future.

