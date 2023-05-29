Car accident kills 7 Assam Engineering College students in Guwahati

Kaushik Baruah – focus keyword including suspect/victim name : 7 students killed in car accident in Guwahati, Assam

A car carrying 10 students from Assam Engineering College (AEC) crashed into a goods carrier in Jalukbari, Guwahati in the early hours of Monday. The driver of the car lost control and hit a divider before colliding with the goods carrier coming from the opposite direction. Seven students were killed and three others were injured. All the deceased were identified as Arindam Bhallal, Rajkiran Bhuyan, Niyar Deka, Kaushik Baruah, Emon Gayan, Kaushik Mohan, and Upangshu Sarma. The injured were taken to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. The car was rented by the students and was coming from the direction of the Guwahati airport. The incident took place near the DCP West office in Jalukbari.

News Source : India Today News Desk

