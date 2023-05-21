Car accident Konya today : 1 fatality and 2 injuries reported after two-car crash in Konya

1 fatality and 2 injuries reported after two-car collision in Konya today 2023.

Two cars collided at Bostandere junction on the Seydişehir-Konya highway under the management of Muzaffer B. and direction of Seçkin S. Ayşe Bostancı, who was seriously injured, was taken to Seydişehir State Hospital but could not be saved. Police and medical teams were sent to the scene.

News Source : West Observer

