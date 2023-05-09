“Car accident Manchester” : Vehicle Collides with Telephone Pole in Manchester Driven by a Man

Vehicle Crashes into Telephone Pole in Manchester: Driver Involved

A man from Manchester, Connecticut is in critical condition following a crash on Tuesday morning. According to Manchester police, the 36-year-old man was driving a Polaris slingshot vehicle westbound on Wetherell St. when he hit a telephone pole. The collision occurred at 10:38 am and the man was transported to Hartford Hospital. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski.

The FOX61 News APP is one way to stay up-to-date with the latest news. The app can be downloaded from iTunes or Google Play. The channel can also be streamed live on ROKU and Fire TV by searching for FOX61.

News Source : FOX61 Staff

Source Link :Man drives vehicle into telephone pole in Manchester/