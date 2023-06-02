Car Accident on Brunswick Pike Route 1 Claims the Life of 18-Year-Old Daijah Mckithen from Lawrenceville, NJ

Tragic Car Accident Claims the Life of 18-Year-Old Daijah Mckithen in Lawrenceville, NJ

Introduction

Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Daijah Mckithen, who was killed in a car accident on Brunswick Pike Route 1 on June 13, 2021. The young woman was a passenger in the car involved in the accident, and she passed away at the scene.

The Accident

According to reports, the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole. Daijah was riding in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt. The force of the impact caused her to be ejected from the car, and she suffered fatal injuries.

The Aftermath

The driver and another passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The accident is still under investigation, and authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Daijah’s Life

Daijah Mckithen was a beloved member of the Lawrenceville community. She had just graduated from high school and was looking forward to attending college in the fall. Her family and friends are devastated by her sudden and tragic death.

The Impact

Daijah’s death has left a profound impact on the Lawrenceville community. Her family and friends are mourning her loss, and many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the young woman. The community has come together to support Daijah’s family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The tragic car accident that claimed the life of Daijah Mckithen has left the Lawrenceville community in shock and mourning. The loss of such a young and promising life is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers are with Daijah’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation into the accident provides some answers and closure for those affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace, Daijah.