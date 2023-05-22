car accident today : One fatality and four injuries reported in two-car collision

1 fatality and 4 injuries result from car collision today 2023.
An accident on the Isparta-Konya highway in Gelendost district led to the death of one Egyptian national and injuries to four people, including one Chinese national and three Egyptian nationals. The collision involved a car with 33 ANT 738 license plates and another vehicle. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
News Source : Ewing
