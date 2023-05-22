car accident victims : Four killed in car accident in Badausa, including driver Rajeev Tiwari and victims Devraj Dwivedi, Lakshmi Dwivedi, and Kailashi

Four killed, three injured in car accident in Badausa area; Rajeev alias Raju Tiwari, Devraj Dwivedi, Lakshmi Dwivedi, and Kailashi identified as victims

Police reported that a car carrying seven people crashed into a tree in Badausa, killing four and injuring three. The victims were returning from a wedding when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting cattle on the road. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Rajeev alias Raju Tiwari, Devraj Dwivedi, Lakshmi Dwivedi, and Kailashi, while the injured were identified as Mohit, Shivshankar, and Devi Prasad.

News Source : Press Trust Of India

