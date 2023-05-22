“Car Break-ins Springfield” today : Police Catch Springfield Teens Breaking Into Multiple Cars: Hampden Daily Voice

Police Catch Springfield Teens in Act of Breaking into Multiple Cars | Hampden Daily Voice today 2023.

Three teenage thieves were caught breaking into cars in Springfield, Massachusetts in the early hours of Sunday morning. One of the suspects, aged 17, was arrested and found to be carrying tools used in car break-ins, cash, a wallet, and 12 credit cards that belonged to other people. Two other suspects, aged 14 and 15, were found nearby with glass on their clothes. Police are not releasing their names because of their age.

