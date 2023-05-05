“Car crash in northern India” Today : Northern India car crash results in 5 fatalities and 10 injuries

Truck Accident in India’s Uttar Pradesh Leaves Five Dead and Ten Injured

At least five people have died and ten were injured in a truck accident that occurred on Friday in the Bahraich district of India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh. According to local media reports citing police, the incident occurred when a truck rammed into a tempo.

Casualties and Injuries

The truck accident resulted in the tragic deaths of five people. The ten injured people were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Their condition is currently unknown. The police are investigating the incident.

Truck Driver is Missing

The truck driver is currently missing, according to the latest reports. It is unclear what caused the accident and why the driver fled the scene. The police are conducting a search for the driver and have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Truck Accidents in India

India has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, with truck accidents being a significant contributor. According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were 449,002 road accidents in India in 2019, resulting in 151,113 deaths and 451,361 injuries. Of these accidents, 11.6% involved trucks.

The reasons behind truck accidents in India vary, but some common causes include reckless driving, overloading, poor road conditions, and inadequate vehicle maintenance. The government has taken several measures to address the issue, such as improving road infrastructure, enforcing stricter traffic laws, and promoting road safety education.

Conclusion

The truck accident in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of five lives and left ten injured. The police are investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to locate the missing truck driver. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for continued efforts to improve road safety in India, especially concerning truck accidents.

News Source : CGTNOfficial

Source Link :5 killed, 10 injured in car crash in northern India/