Car crash kills family of four in Idaho, suspect Dakota Miller fell asleep while driving

Dakota Miller victim name : Family of four killed in Idaho car crash due to driver falling asleep

A family of four from Spokane was killed in a car accident in Riggins, Idaho. The 17-year-old driver, Dakota Miller, fell asleep on a curvy road causing the car to go off a cliff and fall 30 feet into the Salmon River. A fisherman found the car upside down and partially submerged in the river. Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his three children, Jack Miller, 10, Delilah Miller, 8, were found dead. According to the accident report released on Wednesday, water filled the vehicle through a broken window, causing the family to drown. Sheriff’s deputies believe that fatigue caused Dakota to fall asleep while driving. GoFundMe pages have been set up online to help the bereaved family.

News Source : https://www.wect.com

