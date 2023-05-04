“car crash N. Portland” : Car collides with pole in N. Portland, resulting in one fatality.

Driver Dies in Single-Car Crash in Portland

Overview

A driver passed away on Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a pole in the 5900 block of North Marine Drive, as stated by Portland police. The police were alerted about the single-car crash shortly after 1 p.m.

Details of the Incident

The eastbound lanes of North Marine Drive from the 4000 block to the 6000 block were closed for several hours while the police Major Crash Team investigated the incident. The police requested anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit and mention case number 23-114997.

Police Investigation

The police Major Crash Team is investigating the incident and is yet to provide any details on the cause of the crash. Investigations like these can take time and require a comprehensive analysis of the crash site and any other relevant information. The police will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Conclusion

This incident is a tragic reminder of how dangerous driving can be, and how important it is to stay alert and focused while on the road. The police have urged anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward and help with the investigation. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid such unfortunate incidents and prevent loss of life.

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Author Information

Author: Savannah Eadens

Email: seadens@oregonian.com

Contact: 503-221-6651

News Source : Savannah Eadens | The Oregonian/OregonLive

Source Link :1 dead in N. Portland after car crashes into pole/