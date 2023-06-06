“Car Cup Coaster” : “Red Universal Non-Slip Cup Holders Embedded in Ornaments Coaster Set for Cars by SINGARO”

Red SINGARO Car Cup Coaster Set of 4 – Universal Non-Slip Cup Holders with Embedded Ornaments for Car Interior Accessories



Price: $8.99 - $5.99

Are you tired of hearing your cups and water bottles rattling around in your car’s cup holders? Do you want to add a pop of color and personalization to your car’s interior? Look no further than the SINGARO Car Cup Coaster. These 4PCS universal non-slip cup holders are embedded in ornaments coasters that come in a variety of colors and styles, making it easy to find the perfect match for your car’s interior.

One of the standout features of the SINGARO Car Cup Coaster is its groove pattern design. This unique design not only adds an aesthetic appeal to your car’s interior, but it also helps keep your cups and water bottles in place while driving. The coaster’s non-slip material ensures that your cups and bottles stay in place, preventing any spills or messes while on the road.

The SINGARO Car Cup Coaster is also highly compatible with a variety of car models. Measuring at 2.77 inches, the coaster can fit most standard sized cup holders. Before purchasing, it’s always recommended to measure your cup holder to ensure compatibility. This way, you can avoid the hassle of dealing with an ill-fitting coaster.

Cleaning the SINGARO Car Cup Coaster is also a breeze. After use, simply wash the coaster with water and let it air dry. This ensures that the coaster stays clean and hygienic, preventing any buildup of bacteria or germs.

At SINGARO, we value our customers and their satisfaction with our product. If you have any questions or concerns about the SINGARO Car Cup Coaster, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We offer a return service for any issues you may encounter with our product.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a way to add personalization and functionality to your car’s interior, the SINGARO Car Cup Coaster is the perfect solution. Its unique design, compatibility with a variety of car models, and easy-to-clean material make it a must-have accessory for any car owner. Plus, with its non-slip material and groove pattern design, you can rest assured that your cups and water bottles will stay in place while on the road. Try the SINGARO Car Cup Coaster today and experience the difference it can make in your car’s interior.



