“Car insurance policy denial”: What steps to take if your car insurance provider refuses to issue a policy?

How to Get Insured for Hyundai and Kia Models Amid Rising Theft Rates

Hyundai and Kia models have been facing a rise in theft rates, which has led to some insurance companies refusing to write new policies. This has left many owners of these vehicles wondering what they can do to ensure they are still protected. In this article, we will discuss some of the steps being taken by manufacturers and insurers to address this issue and provide tips on how to get insured for these models.

State Farm, one of the largest insurers in the country, recently announced that it has temporarily stopped accepting new customer applications for certain Hyundai and Kia models in some states. This move is in response to the rising theft rates of these vehicles. However, other insurance companies are still offering coverage for these models.

According to Laura Longero, executive editor with Carinsurance.com, car owners can always shop around with other insurers to get coverage. “Anytime you have big life changes, you’ll want to shop your policy if not shop every 6 months to a year to make sure you’re getting the best deal,” Longero said.

In addition to shopping around for insurance, Hyundai and Kia are also taking steps to help owners of affected vehicles. Nearly 4 million vehicles are eligible for free Hyundai security software updates that impact cars with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. This update is designed to make it more difficult for thieves to steal these vehicles.

Hyundai has also partnered with some independently operated AAA insurers to cover affected vehicles. This partnership allows Hyundai owners to obtain insurance coverage through AAA, which has a good reputation for providing reliable and affordable coverage.

It’s worth noting that not all Hyundai and Kia models are affected by the rise in theft rates. If you are considering purchasing one of these vehicles, it’s important to do your research and determine whether your desired model is at a higher risk of being stolen. This information can help you make an informed decision about whether to purchase the vehicle and how to best protect it.

In addition to shopping around for insurance and taking advantage of free security updates, there are other steps you can take to protect your Hyundai or Kia from theft. One of the simplest and most effective methods is to park your vehicle in a well-lit and secure area. Avoid leaving valuables in your car and always lock the doors and windows.

In conclusion, the rise in theft rates of Hyundai and Kia models has led to some insurance companies refusing to write new policies. However, there are still options available for owners of these vehicles. By shopping around for insurance, taking advantage of free security updates, and taking steps to protect your vehicle, you can ensure that you are still protected.

News Source : https://www.wbrc.com

Source Link :What to do if car insurance company won’t write policy?/