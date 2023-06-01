“Car Mela”: Car Mela: A Comprehensive Guide for Prospective Car Buyers – Motor Vikatan, 01 June 2023

The Ultimate Guide to Car Melas in India

Car melas or auto expos have become a popular event in India. They are a great way for automobile manufacturers to showcase their latest models and technologies, and for car enthusiasts to get a glimpse of the future of the industry. In this article, we will explore the top 14 car melas in India.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show

The Auto Expo is the biggest and most popular car mela in India. It is held every two years in Delhi and attracts car enthusiasts from all over the country. The expo showcases the latest models from top automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra.

Mumbai International Motor Show

The Mumbai International Motor Show is another major car mela in India. It is held every two years and showcases the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features interactive displays, test drives, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

Bangalore Auto Expo

The Bangalore Auto Expo is a popular car mela in South India. It is held every year and features the latest models from top automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other fun activities for car enthusiasts.

Chennai Auto Expo

The Chennai Auto Expo is another major car mela in South India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

Kolkata Auto Expo

The Kolkata Auto Expo is a popular car mela in East India. It is held every year and features the latest models from top automobile manufacturers such as Tata, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki. The expo also features interactive displays, test drives, and other fun activities for car enthusiasts.

Pune Auto Show

The Pune Auto Show is a popular car mela in West India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

Hyderabad Auto Show

The Hyderabad Auto Show is a popular car mela in South India. It is held every year and features the latest models from top automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra. The expo also features interactive displays, test drives, and other fun activities for car enthusiasts.

Kerala Auto Expo

The Kerala Auto Expo is a popular car mela in South India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

Coimbatore Auto Fest

The Coimbatore Auto Fest is a popular car mela in South India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features interactive displays, test drives, and other fun activities for car enthusiasts.

Nagpur Auto Expo

The Nagpur Auto Expo is a popular car mela in Central India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

Jaipur Auto Expo

The Jaipur Auto Expo is a popular car mela in North India. It is held every year and features the latest models from top automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata. The expo also features interactive displays, test drives, and other fun activities for car enthusiasts.

Lucknow Auto Expo

The Lucknow Auto Expo is a popular car mela in North India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

Ahmedabad Auto Show

The Ahmedabad Auto Show is a popular car mela in West India. It is held every year and features the latest models and technologies from top automobile manufacturers. The expo also features interactive displays, test drives, and other fun activities for car enthusiasts.

Chandigarh Auto Expo

The Chandigarh Auto Expo is a popular car mela in North India. It is held every year and features the latest models from top automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata. The expo also features test drives, interactive displays, and other exciting activities for car enthusiasts.

In conclusion, car melas are a great way for automobile manufacturers to showcase their latest models and technologies, and for car enthusiasts to get a glimpse of the future of the industry. Whether you are in North, South, East or West India, there is a car mela near you. So, get ready to experience the excitement and thrill of the latest cars and technologies at the top 14 car melas in India.

