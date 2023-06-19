car: Remembering the Lives of Sahra Gesaade and Salma Abdikadir and Three Other Women Who Died in a Fatal Car Accident

Obituary: Sahra Gesaade and Salma Abdikadir, among 5 women killed in tragic car accident

On a fateful day, Sahra Gesaade and Salma Abdikadir were two of five women who lost their lives in a devastating car accident caused by a speeding driver. The incident has left their families and friends in deep shock and grief.

Sahra Gesaade was a kind-hearted and compassionate person who always put others before herself. She was a dedicated healthcare worker who had worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help those in need. Her colleagues remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude towards life.

Salma Abdikadir was a loving wife and mother who had a passion for cooking and baking. Her family and friends remember her as someone who could light up the room with her infectious laughter and warm personality. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The loss of these two wonderful individuals has left a void in the lives of their loved ones that can never be filled. They will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love and kindness they brought into this world. May their souls rest in peace.