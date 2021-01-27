Cara Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cara O Sullivan has Died .
Cara O Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
#caraosullivan – Cork and Ireland’s wonderful soprano has passed away, aged 58, after her battles with cancer & dementia. Blessed with a Coloratura range, her performances gave so much joy & happiness & Cara was so generous supporting many charities with her talent. #RIPCara
— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) January 27, 2021
Gavin Duffy @GavinDuffy #caraosullivan – Cork and Ireland’s wonderful soprano has passed away, aged 58, after her battles with cancer & dementia. Blessed with a Coloratura range, her performances gave so much joy & happiness & Cara was so generous supporting many charities with her talent. #RIPCara
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.