Cara Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cara O Sullivan has Died .

Cara O Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

#caraosullivan – Cork and Ireland’s wonderful soprano has passed away, aged 58, after her battles with cancer & dementia. Blessed with a Coloratura range, her performances gave so much joy & happiness & Cara was so generous supporting many charities with her talent. #RIPCara — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) January 27, 2021

