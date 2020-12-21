Caraleigh Helton Death -Obituary – Dead : Caraleigh Helton has Died .
Caraleigh Helton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
The Gabby Foundation 3 hrs · Our love and prayers are with the family, friends, and classmates of Caraleigh Helton. We will strive to be here for anyone affected by this, and we hope to push mental health awareness in our youth as part of our mission. Mental health plays a huge part in the safety of our children. Our heart breaks for our community
Source: (20+) The Gabby Foundation – Posts | Facebook
Tributess
We are all sad at #ladytoppersoccer to lose such a wonderful young lady Caraleigh Helton…you will be missed by all…your sweet smile and warm heart was infectous to everyone. “The Lord is close to the broken hearted. He saves those who spirits have been crushed” Psalms 34:18.
