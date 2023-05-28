“Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue Camping Recipe”: Making Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue during a Camping Trip

Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue: The Perfect Backcountry Dish

There is something magical about being outside in the wilderness, surrounded by nature, and enjoying a hot and delicious meal that warms you up from the inside out. Whether you’re camping, hiking, or just spending time in the great outdoors, having a tasty and easy-to-make dish can make the experience even better. This is where Chris Nuttall-Smith’s recipe for Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue comes in.

This recipe is perfect for those who love the outdoors and want to enjoy a warm and comforting meal while exploring new landscapes. It’s also ideal for those who want to impress their friends and family with their cooking skills. This one-pot meal is easy to make, delicious, and guaranteed to make you a star in the backcountry.

Ingredients

To make this dish, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 tablespoon salted butter

3 small shallots, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces Gruyère cheese, rind removed

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Scant ⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup dry white wine (thawed)

Prepared cheese and shallots (thawed)

1 crusty baguette

A few hardy, crunchy dippables such as endive leaves or apple slices

Directions

Caramelize the Shallots (at home)

Start by caramelizing the shallots. In a small skillet over low heat, melt the butter. Add the shallots and salt and let them caramelize slowly and gently, stirring occasionally, until they’re tender, sweet-tasting, and an appealing hazelnut brown, 15 to 25 minutes. Let the shallots cool, then wrap tightly in a small piece of parchment paper or wax paper.

Prep the Cheese (at home)

Meanwhile, over a small bowl, grate the Gruyère on the coarse side of a box grater. Add the cornstarch and nutmeg and toss to combine thoroughly. Pack the cheese mixture into a resealable bag or airtight container, stick the packet of caramelized shallots inside the bag (on top of the cheese), seal the bag, and refrigerate or freeze. (The cheese mix and shallots will keep for 1 month, frozen.)

Melt, Burble and Serve (at camp)

In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the wine to a simmer. Add the cheese mixture and shallots. Decrease the heat to low and stir to melt the cheese.

Once the cheese has melted and the fondue is bubbling gently, decrease the heat to its lowest setting. Your goal is warm, very gently bubbling cheese. If your stove’s lowest setting has the cheese bubbling furiously, feel free to shuttle the pan on and off the burner.

Serve the fondue with sliced or torn bread and crunchy dippables, as well as forks if there are known double-dippers in your midst.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue is the perfect dish for outdoor enthusiasts who want to enjoy a warm and comforting meal while exploring new landscapes. This recipe is easy to make, delicious, and perfect for camping, hiking, or any outdoor adventure. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can create a meal that will warm you up from the inside out and make you feel like a backcountry star. So, the next time you’re planning an outdoor adventure, be sure to bring along the ingredients for this delicious and easy-to-make dish.

