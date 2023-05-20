caravan fire Brisbane: Fatal Caravan Fire in Upper Brookfield, Brisbane Leaves Two Dead and One Injured

Posted on May 20, 2023

A fatal fire in a caravan in Brisbane’s western suburbs has claimed the lives of two people and left a third injured. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

