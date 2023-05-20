“caravan fire victims Jane Strong and young male identified” : “Victims of Caravan Fire Identified as New Mum and Young Man”

Posted on May 20, 2023

“New mum Jane Strong and young man identified as victims in caravan fire”

The article discusses the identification of two victims of a caravan fire in Queensland. The victims were identified as a new mother named Jane Strong and a 22-year-old male.

News Source : The Age

