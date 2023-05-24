carbon footprint AI models: What is the environmental impact of generative AI models in terms of carbon footprint?

The Carbon Footprint of Generative AI: How AI Models are Affecting the Planet

Introduction

Generative AI is a rapidly growing technology that has the ability to produce complex data. It has been used in various applications such as smart speakers and autocomplete. However, the emergence of more powerful generative AI models has raised concerns about its impact on the environment. The more powerful the AI, the more energy it uses. In this article, we will explore the carbon footprint of generative AI and its potential impact on the planet.

The Energy Cost of Generative AI

The exact energy cost of a single AI model is difficult to estimate as it includes the energy used to manufacture the computing equipment, create the model, and use the model in production. For instance, creating a generative AI model called BERT with 110 million parameters consumed the energy of a round-trip transcontinental flight for one person. Larger models such as GPT-3, which has 175 billion parameters, consumed 1,287 megawatt hours of electricity and generated 552 tons of carbon dioxide. However, the open-access BLOOM model, which is similar in size to GPT-3, has a much lower carbon footprint, consuming 433 MWh of electricity in generating 30 tons of CO2eq. Therefore, size is not the only predictor of carbon emissions. Using a more efficient model architecture and processor and a greener data center can reduce the carbon footprint by 100 to 1000 times.

Impact of Chatbots and Image Generators

As chatbots and image generators become more popular, the number of queries they receive each day could grow exponentially. For instance, OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, which had over 1.5 billion visits in March 2023. Microsoft incorporated ChatGPT into its search engine, Bing, and made it available to everyone in May 2023. If chatbots become as popular as search engines, the energy costs of deploying the AIs could really add up. AI assistants have many more uses than just search, such as writing documents, solving math problems, and creating marketing campaigns. However, AI models need to be continually updated, and the carbon footprint of creating and updating them could potentially increase energy costs.

The Future of Generative AI

Large generative AI models are here to stay, and people will probably increasingly turn to them for information. For example, if a student needs help solving a math problem now, they ask a tutor or a friend, or consult a textbook. In the future, they will probably ask a chatbot. The same goes for other expert knowledge such as legal advice or medical expertise. While a single large AI model is not going to ruin the environment, if a thousand companies develop slightly different AI bots for different purposes, each used by millions of customers, energy use could become an issue. More research is needed to make generative AI more efficient. AI can run on renewable energy, and emissions can be reduced by a factor of 30 to 40, compared to using a grid dominated by fossil fuels.

Conclusion

Generative AI is a hot new technology that has the ability to produce complex data. However, the emergence of more powerful generative AI models has raised concerns about its impact on the environment. The energy cost of creating and deploying AI models is significant, and if chatbots and image generators become as popular as search engines, the energy costs could really add up. More research is needed to make generative AI more efficient, and companies and research labs should publish the carbon footprints of their AI models to encourage consumers to choose a “greener” chatbot. By using renewable energy and scheduling computation for times of day when renewable energy is more available, we can reduce emissions and minimize the impact of generative AI on the planet.

